(Video) Jones “poured cold water on” links to 23-year-old free transfer this summer

As we inch closer to the summer transfer window, the rumour mill starts to turn ever faster and one name that has come up in recent weeks has been addressed by Neil Jones as unlikely to be coming to Anfield.

Speaking about a possible signing of Evan Ndicka, the GOAL journalist said: “The conversations I’ve had about this player are, I wouldn’t say a hard no but a firm no [coming to Liverpool]… the people I’ve spoken to around Liverpool, around the club, have poured cold water on it”.

It did feel like the 23-year-old could be a brilliant signing because of his age, his size and the fact that he wouldn’t include a transfer fee but this report seems to confirm that he won’t become a Red.

Whether Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams will leave this summer, time will tell but it will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp plans on bolstering our centre-backs before the start of the next campaign.

