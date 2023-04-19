Liverpool could capitalise on Bellingham u-turn after ex-Dortmund man makes Reds claim

Roman Weidenfeller has said he is ‘convinced’ that Liverpool will return for Jude Bellingham.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Jan Aage Fjortoft (relaying comments made by the ex-goalkeeper on Sky Germany), with the Merseysiders understood to have pulled out of the race for the Englishman ahead of the summer window.

Dortmund – legend Roman Weidenfeller just now in Sky Germany: – I am convinced that Liverpool will come back to Dortmund and ask about Bellingham again — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 18, 2023

Commenting on the matter on the Here We Go Podcast., renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Bundesliga outfit is understood to be ready ‘offer him a new contract’, which could include a release clause.

That may be a better alternative to the player who is said to prefer to stay put rather than push for a move that isn’t the right fit.

Depending on our performance levels next term, it’s a situation that could suit Liverpool in their bid to add top quality to the midfield in future.

Ultimately, with the club lacking young legs in the middle of the park, there’s a pressing need for quantity as well as quality – splashing most of our available cash on Bellingham wouldn’t necessarily be logical.

Delay the opportunity by a year, however, and perhaps the timing might be more ideal to take the midfield to the next level.

