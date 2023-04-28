‘Very good source’ close to Bellingham just told ex-manager club he wants to sign for

Harry Redknapp has allegedly heard ‘from a very, very good source close’ to Jude Bellingham that the player has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.
This follows Liverpool’s surprise decision to pull out of the race for the England international despite Jurgen Klopp perceiving him as his absolute top target for the midfield revamp.
“I think he’s amazing you know, but I think he wants to go to Real Madrid, that’s what I’ve heard from a very, very good source close to him,” the former Tottenham manager told the Beyond the Pitch Podcast. “I’ve heard he wants to go to Real Madrid, Liverpool seem to have dropped out of the race, so that leaves Man City, maybe Chelsea, but the rumour is Real Madrid is where he wants to go.”
Whilst football fans can certainly understand the appeal of joining the 14-time European champions, it seems perhaps an initial move that wouldn’t be in line with the player’s personal timeline.
Where will Jude Bellingham end up this summer?
We know for a fact that Bellingham and his family are obsessed with the plan for his future, ensuring that he maximises his development as a young player going forward.
Whilst it can certainly be argued that the 19-year-old is good enough to feature for Los Blancos even at this stage in his career the comparative competition he’ll face – especially with both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric set to stay another year – means his game time could be severely limited.
In that sense, it arguably would suit the midfielder far more to either stay put at Dortmund where his status is guaranteed, or seek pastures new at a club in need of a new key figure in the middle of the park.
Bellingham would be ideal for Liverpool as much as Liverpool would be ideal for Bellingham as he would slip straight in to the midfield with no issues.
The big problem for both meeting is the price, yes he is amazing but £132m for a 19 year old who could end up being another Jadon Sancho, who was banging goals in for BvB but once he gets to Man Utd his goal tally dropped like a rocket, I bet his value ain’t no where near the £100m they paid for him lol,
Grealish is another, outstanding at Villa but not been able to replicate that at Man City, again no longer worth £100m, Coutinho left Liverpool for £142m, 4 years later Barca can’t give him away, sells for £15m with add ons upto £22m.
Some player like Mo Salah, Erling Haaland and their is a handful of other players that have great transitions between teams, but the majority drop form and Liverpool can’t get any worse at the moment