‘Very good source’ close to Bellingham just told ex-manager club he wants to sign for

Harry Redknapp has allegedly heard ‘from a very, very good source close’ to Jude Bellingham that the player has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

This follows Liverpool’s surprise decision to pull out of the race for the England international despite Jurgen Klopp perceiving him as his absolute top target for the midfield revamp.

“I think he’s amazing you know, but I think he wants to go to Real Madrid, that’s what I’ve heard from a very, very good source close to him,” the former Tottenham manager told the Beyond the Pitch Podcast. “I’ve heard he wants to go to Real Madrid, Liverpool seem to have dropped out of the race, so that leaves Man City, maybe Chelsea, but the rumour is Real Madrid is where he wants to go.”

Whilst football fans can certainly understand the appeal of joining the 14-time European champions, it seems perhaps an initial move that wouldn’t be in line with the player’s personal timeline.

Where will Jude Bellingham end up this summer?

We know for a fact that Bellingham and his family are obsessed with the plan for his future, ensuring that he maximises his development as a young player going forward.

Whilst it can certainly be argued that the 19-year-old is good enough to feature for Los Blancos even at this stage in his career the comparative competition he’ll face – especially with both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric set to stay another year – means his game time could be severely limited.

In that sense, it arguably would suit the midfielder far more to either stay put at Dortmund where his status is guaranteed, or seek pastures new at a club in need of a new key figure in the middle of the park.

