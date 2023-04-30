Luis Diaz starts as three changes made for Tottenham visit: Liverpool team news confirmed

Liverpool find themselves with three wins on the trot – a record that stands in stark contrast to a campaign that never really quite got going despite multiple “turned corners”.

Still, consistency is far from having been achieved by this metamorphosing Reds outfit, as Jurgen Klopp has been keen to hammer home to both the squad and fanbase.

Winning the remaining big six, even if it fails to result in the acquisition of a top four spot, might change that perspective, of course, particularly if tactical tweaks like Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new hybrid role continue to pay dividends ahead of the summer window.

Alisson Becker, unsurprisingly, finds himself back in the starting-XI ahead of a backline containing Virgil van Dijk and the returned Ibrahima Konate.

Harvey Elliott makes way into the midfield three alongside Curtis Jones and Fabinho.

The forward line gets a tweak after the 2-1 win over West Ham United, with Klopp putting his faith in Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Happy with the XI Klopp's gone with, Reds? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/jEVzRvuDQZ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 30, 2023

