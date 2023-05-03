Klopp reveals why Liverpool man was ‘close to crying’ after Fulham win

Liverpool managed to come through the other side of a nervy encounter with Fulham unscathed, securing the lion’s share of the spoils thanks to Mo Salah’s first-half penalty.

The Reds arguably had one other man to thank in large part for the victory, however, with Alisson Becker forced into yet further heroics this term to ensure the hosts won their fifth league game on the trot.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that another clean sheet on the tally almost had the Brazilian ‘keeper in tears in light of its rarity this term.

“Alisson was close to crying with a clean sheet. It’s pretty rare for us this season! It’s very nice, especially for him,” the German revealed in his post-match comments to Premier League Productions (via BBC Sport).

It’s worth pointing out that, despite serious concerns over the club’s backline, the former Roma shotstopper has still managed to keep 12 clean sheets in 2023/24 – a number that puts him only behind Nick Pope (13) and David de Gea (15).

READ MORE: 12 ball recoveries; four ground duels won: Liverpool ace had monstrous first-half v Fulham

READ MORE: The two x-rated chants Fulham fans aimed at Harvey Elliott during LFC clash

It may seem hyperbolic but it’s hard to imagine Liverpool being anywhere near close to the top four spots without Alisson in between the sticks for us this term.

We’ve been far too reliant on our No.1 for much of the campaign, which can of course be linked to the ongoing struggles in the middle of the park.

We’re incredibly fortunate to have the Brazil international at Anfield, though we’ll be hoping to see a much more assured backline in 2023/24 – especially if we have any serious hopes of securing Champions League football next term.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions