(Photo) Liverpool supporter shares his view from ‘the worst seat at Anfield’; fans won’t believe their eyes

A Liverpool supporter has taken to Twitter to show off the view he had from his seat at Anfield last night as Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Fulham 1-0.

The supporter, who was housed in the lower tier of the Anfield Road end, labelled his seat as ‘the worst seat at Anfield’ due to the fact he could only see half of the pitch.

The Anfield Road stand is currently undergoing an expansion process that is set to be completed in time for next season so thankfully there won’t be many more games for fans to be left with this shocking view.

Tickets are hard to come by at Anfield and although this supporter should still feel grateful for being inside the ground we understand why he wasn’t entirely satisfied with his view!

Those who suffer from claustrophobia wouldn’t have had the greatest of experiences last night and you can catch the view from @kungfunahi‘s seat below on Twitter:

The worst seat at Anfield ticked off ✅ pic.twitter.com/cXuXpqgZtp — 🫡. (@kungfunahi) May 3, 2023

