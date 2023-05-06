(Video) Mo Salah’s 100th Anfield goal gives Liverpool the lead v Brentford

Mo Salah hit two milestones in one as he gave Liverpool an early lead against Brentford this evening.

There were just 13 minutes on the clock when the Egyptian finished to the net from close range, forcing the ball over the line as he got on the end of a headed cutback across goal from Virgil van Dijk.

The goal made it 30 for the season for the Reds’ number 11, who simultaneously netted his 100th goal at Anfield for his current club (Sky Sports).

It’s also the ninth successive home game in which Salah has netted, and he continues to be a remarkable beacon of goalscoring consistency for Liverpool.

