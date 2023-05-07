(Video) Alisson on the gift Jurgen Klopp gave him after milestone Anfield performance

Alisson Becker recorded his 100th clean sheet for Liverpool in our 1-0 victory over Brentford and it’s clear that this achievement was hugely respected by the club, with them marking the event in a brilliant way.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Steve Bower revealed that Jurgen Klopp had informed him that the Brazilian had been given a ‘special shirt’ for reaching the milestone and asked what that mean to our No.1.

The 30-year-old said: “I think I don’t realise how big this number is now but in the future, we’re going to see how big of a number I can reach. I just need to say thank you to my teammates for this milestone”.

It’s a typically kind-hearted response from our superb goalkeeper and we’re all with him on this one, let’s hope that this figure continues to grow as he remains a solid option in our net for many years to come.

You can watch Alisson comments (from 41:24) via Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer:

