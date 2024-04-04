(Video) Alisson injury update as Klopp plots return of first-team players

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to have several injured players back as quickly as possible for the title run-in and Alisson Becker is certainly near the top of his list of priorities.

Speaking with the media, our manager confirmed: “Ali is with the goalkeeper coaches, so I just see them through the fence, but that looks good as well. I think in his mind as well, next week parts of team training.”

News from inside the camp is that the Brazilian is in training on the day of the Sheffield United game and all focus is centred on getting the stopper back after the Manchester United match.

For now, we’re in the very capable hands of Caoimhin Kelleher who has been impervious since his return to the side.

You can view Klopp’s update on Kelleher (from 0:37) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

