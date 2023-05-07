(Video) Journalist ponders whether Mo Salah is in Liverpool’s ‘top five’ players in history

Mo Salah is breaking records for Liverpool more often than the national anthem is being played this weekend but one journalist has shared his thoughts on whether the Egyptian King can now rank himself alongside the greatest to ever represent the club.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sam Wallace said: “In terms of sheer ability and impact in his era, of course he’s in the top five [players to ever play for the club]”.

The Chief football writer for The Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers did also say that it’s hard to put our No.11’s trophies up against those who were part of our domestic and European dominating sides of the 1970s and 1980s.

However, in terms of goal scoring and ability on the pitch, there’s certainly been far fewer greater players to have ever worn the red shirt than there are better ones.

You can watch Wallace’s comments on Salah via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 "If you're measuring it by trophies then you're up against some legends."@SamWallaceTel on whether Mo Salah is a top 5 all-time Liverpool player pic.twitter.com/O4sIQDLsHT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 7, 2023

