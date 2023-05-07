‘I am pretty confident’ – Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s transfer strategy ahead of summer window

Jurgen Klopp has claimed he’s ‘pretty confident’ that Liverpool will able to sign the players they want this summer but insists the Reds cannot afford ‘overpriced’ players.

The Anfield outfit had initially singled out Jude Bellingham as their main transfer target for the summer but with the German’s squad in need of a revamp ahead of next season the former Borussia Dortmund boss no longer believes it makes sense to spend over £100m on a single player.

It’s now believed that Liverpool are strong contenders to sign Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Klopp has held a ‘direct meeting’ with the midfielder and some reports suggesting the Merseysiders have agreed a fee with the south coast outfit.

“We cannot buy the player then. If they are overpriced we cannot do it,” Klopp told reporters (as quoted by Sports Mole). “But we will bring in players, I am pretty sure we will bring in the players we want and those who will help us. I am pretty confident of that.”

“You never know 100% until they are signed, but that is not new that some clubs might try that.

“Let me say it like this: you identify a position and you have not only one option on the position. That means they (are) all really good.

READ MORE: ‘We would really regret that’ – Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will be ready to take advantage of any Man Utd slip up

“You might have a favourite but if the other club doesn’t want to sell or someone else will pay the price that we cannot go with it, but usually we got the players we wanted. The one thing is can we afford them and then they are here.”

It was a blow for most Liverpool supporters to hear that we had ended our pursuit of Bellingham after being linked with him for more than a year but, as frustrating as it is, you can understand the reasoning behind our decision.

Despite our current decent run of form our midfield has struggled for the majority the campaign and it’s clear that one player alone will not solve all of our problems.

Numerous reinforcements are therefore required and we simply wouldn’t have enough funds to sign the Borussia Dortmund star as well as two other quality players.

It’s currently believed that Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Mason Mount are our two main targets at the moment and it’ll certainly be interesting to see what business we complete this summer as we aim to be as competitive as possible on all four fronts once again next term.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions