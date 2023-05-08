Liverpool interested in Champions League gem who’s recently teamed up with Jota’s agent – report

According to reports from France, Liverpool are interested in a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

Le10 Sport have claimed that the Reds – along with Manchester United – have both shown a strong interest in the 17-year-old in recent days, coming not long after he changed his agency to join up with Jorge Mendes (as per RMC Sport).

The report stated that no decision has yet been made by the teenage centre-back regarding his immediate future, with the possibility that he could sign a contract extension beyond his current deal, which has just over 12 months remaining.

Despite not turning 18 until next week, Bitshiabu has already forged a way into PSG’s star-studded team, making 16 appearances for Christophe Galtier’s side thus far (Transfermarkt).

That includes one in the Champions League, having played the second half of their 2-0 defeat away to Bayern Munich in the round of 16 two months ago.

In his 10 outings in Ligue 1 this season, the 17-year-old has stood out as a ball-playing defender, with an impressive pass completion rate of 91.6%, which is superior to anyone who’s started a Premier League game for Liverpool in 2022/23 (WhoScored).

Teaming up with Mendes could possibly help to bridge a move to Anfield, given that his Gestifute agency already represents three Reds players – Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Fabinho (Transfermarkt).

Bitshiabu is still quite raw in senior football but has seemed to gain a solid foothold with his embryonic performances for PSG. If he can make an impression at one of the most pressurised clubs in world football, that bodes very well for his future career.

