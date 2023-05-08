Gakpo opens up on teammate he’s ‘really happy’ and ‘proud ‘ to play with

Cody Gakpo has settled quickly into life at Liverpool and already looks to be a really strong replacement for the soon to be departing Bobby Firmino but it was another teammate he’s been speaking about most recently.

Talking with liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman said: “Everybody knows Mo maybe better than I do, a really great player and a really great person as well.

“When he breaks records, because I think he has already broken two since I’ve been here, we are all proud of him and lucky to have him here. He helps the team a lot with his goals and assists, so really happy.”

It’s not a great surprise to hear anyone wax lyrical about Mo Salah but it’s obvious that it’s not only the supporters who adore our ace marksman but clearly his teammates too.

The former PSV forward has had to do a lot of adapting to a new role for the Reds but it’s a safe bet that he’s only been able to settle in so quickly because of the work done on the training ground.

Jurgen Klopp is clearly an excellent coach but to also have elite players to work with, it shouldn’t then be a surprise that our No.18 is already such a part of the squad.

Our Egyptian King is the elder statesmen of the new-look forward line and we couldn’t ask for a better mentor, than a man who is fast establishing a legacy as one of our greatest ever goal scorers and players.

The task is now with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and the Holland international to try and emulate the achievements of our No.11.

