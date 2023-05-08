(Video) Watch Klopp’s head-in-hands reaction to Gakpo’s Brentford miss

Liverpool are very much back in form and a six-game winning streak has launched us back into contention for an unlikely top four charge, an idea that Jurgen Klopp has been doing his best to talk down.

Something the boss was a little more open on sharing his feelings about though was a chance that was squandered by Cody Gakpo, during our 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Mo Salah had created the chance by getting on the end of a long pass into the opposition box and the ball soon fell to the Dutchman, whose effort cannoned off the side-netting.

The cameras fixed on the manager show that he was expecting to see his side double our lead in this moment, leaving the German in disbelief when he saw it go out for a goal-kick.

You can watch Klopp’s reaction (from 11:57) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

