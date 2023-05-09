(Video) Entire Liverpool squad spotted in Barcelona as they show off their individual fashion sense

The entire Liverpool squad are enjoying some time away together and Jurgen Klopp’s men were spotted enjoying an evening in Barcelona, ahead of the final three games of the season.

Some may worry that our players may let their hair down too much during this break but given the elite professionalism that is present, it’s clear that their manager trusts them and so should we.

READ MORE: (Video) Van Dijk and Gakpo spotted out on their bikes as they enjoy squad break

From Mo Salah, to Trent Alexander-Arnold and the rest of the lads we see – there’s certainly some bold outfit choices on show in this catwalk of the Reds leaving their hotel.

Luckily, we like them for their footballing ability and not what they wear and let’s hope this holiday opens the door for an unlikely top four charge.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool squad via @gael10fcb33 on TikTok:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions