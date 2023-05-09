(Video) Italian journalist confirms Liverpool’s interest in CL semi-finalist; scouts have been sent

Liverpool are expected to complete many signings this summer and the key area in which we may well add to our team is in midfield, with one target being linked from a native journalist.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Sky Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio discussed Nicolo Barella: “I can say that Liverpool is looking forward to him, they went to Italy to see him play for Inter against Lazio. I don’t know if Liverpool will get him, I don’t know if Inter will sell him.

“But, I can say that Liverpool is one of the most interested clubs looking for Nicolò Barella”.

The 26-year-old would be a superb option for the Reds and given his prestige of featuring in this season’s Champions League semi-finals for Inter Milan, we already know he can operate at a high level.

Hearing that scouts have already been sent to watch the Italian midfielder does give an indication of real interest and so we’ll have to see how this pans out in the coming weeks and months.

You can watch the Barella update (from 2:12) via Sky Sports:

