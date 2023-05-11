(Video) talkSPORT pundit makes EPL legend claim about Liverpool stalwart in heated on-air debate

talkSPORT pundits Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy got drawn into an argument as to whether one current Liverpool player is worthy of being deemed a Premier League legend.

The latter was making the case for James Milner, with the former somewhat surprised by the declaration.

The 37-year-old has made the third-most appearances of all time in the division (and the most of any active player) with 616, with only eight players exceeding his tally of 87 assists (premierleague.com).

He made his debut at this level way back in November 2002 (Transfermarkt), almost two years before Liverpool teammate Stefan Bajcetic was even born. He’s won three Premier League titles and finished inside the top four in 11 of the past 12 seasons.

Speaking live on talkSPORT, Cundy insisted that Milner would be worthy of inclusion in the top three XIs of all time in the division’s 31-year history, declaring: “Is he a Premier League legend? The answer to that question is [an] emphatic yes.”

O’Hara continued to argue against the case made by the ex-Chelsea player, who added that the Reds veteran would be ‘in the conversation’ among the best-ever midfielders in the league, and the pair became embroiled in an increasingly tetchy and heated debate on the subject.

The EPL has seen some truly exceptional midfield players since 1992, but very few have had the longevity of the 37-year-old, or have competed near the upper echelons of the table as much as he’s done in his two-decade top-flight career.

You can catch the clip of Cundy and O’Hara arguing over Milner below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter: