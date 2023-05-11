Ex-Red urges Liverpool to target 24 y/o England international over ‘squad player’ Alexis Mac Allister

Glen Johnson believes Liverpool should be a prioritising a move for Mason Mount over Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to strengthen his midfield options ahead of next season and it’s believed that the German tactician has held a ‘direct meeting’ with the Brighton star recently.

Johnson believes the World Cup winner would only be a ‘squad player’ at Anfield, though, and therefore reckons it would make more sense to spend the estimated £70m on England international Mount.

The ex-Red told Betfred (as quoted by Football365): “Even though it sounds silly to say, nowadays, £70 million for a good player isn’t that expensive, is it? Alexis is certainly a good player but if you have to spend £70 million, then I’d rather that money was spent on Mason Mount.

“Mason would have suited the team better, he would have got into the starting eleven and I don’t believe that Alexis can instantly command a starting berth in Liverpool’s team.

“He would certainly be a good squad player, but I’d have preferred if they signed Mason Mount.”

After ending our interest in Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham last month, Reds fans are expecting Klopp to bring in two or three new midfielders to help strengthen our attempts of competing on all four fronts again next season.

Mount has been strongly linked with a move to L4 this summer as he approaches the final 12 months of his current Chelsea deal but recent reports have suggested that Mac Allister is now our main transfer target.

The 24-year-old has been in superb form for both club and country this term and with his price tag at an estimated £70m that would be somewhat of a bargain in today’s market.

He helped Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar back in December and he may now feel that it’s time for him to make the next step in his career.

Both players are impressive in their own right but we believe that the former Boca Juniors man is the type of player we need in our engine room next season – more so than the Chelsea star.

