Klopp issues transfer instruction on £52.7m Liverpool target; club may be open to a sale – report

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly ordered Liverpool to do their utmost to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

According to Fichajes, the Reds manager has instructed the Anfield hierarchy to make the transfer happen, with the Nerazzurri potentially being left with no option but to sell the 26-year-old.

Although Simone Inzaghi’s side are on course to reach the Champions League final, they risk missing out on the competition through their domestic placing.

If that materialises, their financial difficulties would prompt Inter to try and ‘make as much cash as possible’, with an openness to selling Barella if an offer of €60m (£52.7m) – a figure Liverpool would be willing to pay – comes their way.

Off the back of a report from Football Insider in recent days claiming that the Reds are the frontrunners for the Italian’s signature, Klopp’s ultimatum to the club’s hierarchy seems like another step towards this transfer possibly coming to fruition.

Much could rest on Inter’s fate in the Champions League and Serie A. If they qualify for the former through their performance in either competition, the need to cash in on key players would be lessened.

However, if they miss out on Europe’s premier club tournament, that could force their hand, and Barella himself may then be eager to move on from San Siro in search of pastures new.

If indeed Klopp has instructed Liverpool’s board to get the 26-year-old through the door, you’d hope that the powerbrokers would make every effort to try and oblige the manager.

The pursuit of the Euro 2020 winner could be one of the first priorities at Anfield for Jorg Schmadtke if, as has been reported by Football Insider, he’s agreed to come in as Julian Ward’s successor as the Reds’ sporting director.

Considering his eye-catching display for Inter in the Champions League semi-finals in midweek, Kopites would surely be excited by the prospect of seeing Barella in red next season.

