It’s ‘looking good’ for Liverpool as Brighton are ‘almost accepting’ Mac Allister to leave – report

Liverpool will be hoping that this summer will see the arrival of a couple of solid midfield options but of the ones currently touted around, few are as impressive as Alexis Mac Allister.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT: “It says a lot that even Brighton aren’t playing it down at this moment. They’re almost accepting of the situation. They’re already making replacement plans too, so I think it’s looking good from a Liverpool point of view.”

To hear that Brighton are looking like they’re giving up on trying to keep hold of their World Cup winner, is great for the Reds and our chances of securing his signature in this upcoming window.

We’d be hard pressed to find a player that has similar experience at Premier League and international level, whilst still being just 24-years-old.

The Argentine midfielder currently has 12 goals and two assists in his 37 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls this season and so we can expect that he can have a positive impact in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

It will all come down to price in the end but there should be a considerable war chest on offer for the manager to spend freely, in order to build his new midfield and second Anfield team.

