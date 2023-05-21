Oxlade-Chamberlain makes ‘promise’ to Liverpool fans if he returns to Anfield in other colours

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has promised Liverpool fans that he won’t celebrate if he scores at Anfield in the away team’s colours in the future.

Along with Bobby Firmino, James Milner and Naby Keita, the 29-year-old is leaving the Reds at the end of the season once their contracts expire, with presentations being made to all four after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, the club’s final home fixture of 2022/23.

The midfielder was reflecting on his time on Merseyside in an interview with LFC’s official website afterwards, and he was asked about what lies ahead for him in his career.

Regarding the possibility of playing at Anfield again, Ox said: “I’m sure I will probably be back here at some point in the difficult away dressing room, against these fans – I’ve done it before.

“I’ll try to do my best and if I manage to score or anything, I won’t be celebrating, I promise you that, because I’ve got so much respect for everything that I’ve been through here.”

It’s a crying shame that Ox suffered that year-long knee injury against Roma in the 2018 Champions League semi-finals, a blow which came at a time when he was playing perhaps the best football of his career.

He’d been enjoying an excellent first season with Liverpool, scoring in two memorable Anfield wins over Manchester City and playing his way into contention for England’s World Cup squad until fate dealt him a horrible hand.

Injuries sadly became a recurring theme of his time with the Reds (Transfermarkt) and he never quite rediscovered the heights of 2017/18, but he still chipped in with eight goals during the unforgettable 2019/20 campaign and played his part in several of the club’s trophy wins under Jurgen Klopp.

Ox has scored against us twice in the past, both with Arsenal but never on Merseyside (Transfermarkt). Ideally those figures won’t change.

However, he can be assured of a warm reception if he returns to Anfield in opposition colours, with that appreciation being amplified if he honours his vow not to celebrate should he find the net against Liverpool.

