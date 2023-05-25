Liverpool preparing for offers from three PL clubs for ‘exceptional’ 24 y/o star – Football Insider

Liverpool are preparing themselves for offers from three clubs for backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, that’s according to Football Insider’s David Lynch.

The Ireland international, who has made just three appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term, is attracting interest from Spurs, Brentford and Brighton as they look to sign a new shot stopper before the new season.

Alisson Becker has been in tremendous form and despite our No. 62 impressing whenever called upon there appears to be no sign of him dislodging the Brazilian as first choice anytime soon.

Prior to our clash with Aston Villa recently our German tactician claimed only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would make him even consider selling the 24-year-old and that he ‘can’t see’ him leaving this summer.

The Irish Independent claims that the Cork-born star, who Klopp has labelled as ‘exceptional’ previously, is valued at £20m but we believe it would take a much higher offer to tempt us to sell.

He’s learning from the best in Alisson everyday at the AXA Training Centre and although we understand he’s desperate for regular first team football we believe he still has a very promising future ahead of him at Liverpool.

The Reds are rumoured to be showing interest in a move for New England Revolution ‘keeper Djordje Petrovic with the 23-year-old excelling in the MLS this season.

If we were to bring in a new shot stopper that could suggest that we’re preparing for the departure of one of current goalies.

Adrian San Miguel is out of contract at the club this summer but with the Spaniard not receiving a farewell at Anfield on Saturday it appears likely that he will be offered a new deal.

