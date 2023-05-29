‘Thanks for everything’ – James Milner bids farewell to Liverpool in emotional post

Liverpool fans went into the final game of the season with little else to look forward to, other than saying a final goodbye to some stalwarts of the club and James Milner obviously appreciated the support.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 37-year-old wrote: ‘Always a privilege to play for you and a pleasure to enjoy success with you. Thanks for everything. YNWA #oncearedalwaysared’.



Posting a picture of the banner that was made for his departing match and read: ‘Milner 7 Legend’, it’s clear that our vice captain appreciated the love that came his way.

Always a humble figure, our No.7 was painfully unfortunate to share a goodbye season with Bobby Firmino as there weren’t many members of the club who could trump our much-loved utility man.

What this Southampton game did provide though was the chance for a more muted but still important show of love from our fans, to a man who has been a terrific servant since being singed by Brendan Rodgers to help fill the void left by Steven Gerrard.

All these years later, it’s going to be tough to replace the Leeds-born veteran and his impact on and off the pitch has been monumental for all the successes we have achieved in recent campaigns.

Now the story has come to an end, let’s hope we see him go on and break some Premier League appearance records before maybe becoming part of our coaching staff one day in the future.

You can view Milner’s message via his Twitter account:

