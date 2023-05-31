Exclusive: ‘They are looking for…’ – German journalist lifts lid on Liverpool and Schmadtke’s summer plans

Liverpool fans will be aware that the summer transfer window is set to triumphantly open and with a shopping list to hand and a new sporting director in our arsenal, the Reds look ready to get very involved.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, SportBILD’s Tobi Altschäffl lifted the lid on our summer plans: ‘The situation is very clear. Liverpool and Klopp – they want three new midfielders and they are looking for them in the Bundesliga.

‘You have Jorg Schmadtke and the guys that know the Bundesliga very well, so it’s obvious that Kone is one of those players’.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will love Andy Robertson’s final message to Naby Keita on Anfield exit

Jorg Schmadtke has only been handed a three-month contract at Anfield and so he needs to be ready to hit the ground running, meaning he’s likely to stick to what he knows – the Bundesliga.

Therefore, links to Manu Kone are both predictable but probably also mean that these links are believable and with German journalists backing these rumours – we should certainly pay attention.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder looks to be a real talent and if a man whose expertise lie within the league that the 22-year-old is currently performing, then a reported price tag of around €40-45m should be met with positivity.

We have seen James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo leave the club so we do need a fine balance of quality to play for the Reds but a price tag that will assist the quantity of players required.

It seems we can then expect more business and more activity in Jurgen Klopp’s home nation, as we look to improve our midfield.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵