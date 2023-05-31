Liverpool fans will love Andy Robertson’s final message to Naby Keita on Anfield exit

Naby Keita was one of four players whose contract ran down to a close at Liverpool this season and the midfielder bid his final farewell to the club, his teammates and supporters – after our final home game of the season.

The Guinean took to social media to thank the fans for the send-off he received but some may be more interested in the response he received from Andy Robertson, in relation to his exit.

The captain of Scotland replied to our No.8’s post on Instagram by saying: ‘Gonna miss slapping your head Naby!’, which will certainly raise a smile from many fans.

With pictures circulating that appeared to suggest that the former RB Leipzig man was missing from the squad’s holiday to Barcelona, it had appeared that the he lacked a close relationship with his teammates.

However, this comment from the left-back may ease some of these worries, as well as the fact that Jordan Henderson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Adrian, Xherdan Shaqiri and John Achteberg also left a message on the post.

It certainly didn’t work out as we all thought it would in 2018 but if you leave Merseyside after a five-year career and win every trophy on offer, it certainly could have gone a lot worse!

You can view Robertson’s comment on Keita’s post via Instagram:

