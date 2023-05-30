Schmadtke explains why he’s only been given a three-month contract at Liverpool

Liverpool have had a long time to plan for life after Julian Ward and, although we have just announced the arrival of Jorg Schmadtke, it seems that we’ll soon be looking for more help once again.

Speaking with SPORT1 (translated), the 59-year-old said: ‘Our cooperation is initially planned for three months… I’ll start on June 1st. After three months we review the cooperation. If we like each other, we can work together beyond the transfer period. Let’s see. Then we continue or not’.

Obviously this period covers the transfer window so it does make sense that if you were to pick any three months of the year, it would be June, July and August but it’s still a very temporary fix for this vacancy.

With months of time to find a new member of the recruitment team, why the decision was made to only find a potentially stop-gap appointment will only be known by those who have hired the German.

It can either be viewed that the move was so undesirable that the only way we could get an interested party was on such a short-term deal or, the former Wolfsburg man was so desperate to work at Anfield he accepted any contract on offer.

The hope must be for everyone that this is so successful we soon have the ex-goalkeeper at the club for many years to come and so, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for a long-term deal being announced soon.

For now though, our new sporting director has three months to help complete a monumental summer of work in a country he’s never worked before and with the knowledge he may well be out of a job by September.

