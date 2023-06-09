(Video) Alexis Mac Allister’s WC final highlights are Wijnaldum-esque & Liverpool fans will love it

‘Messi was looking for him’ Adam Lallana proudly proclaimed of his then Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister’s performances in the World Cup back in January.

Looking back at the Argentine’s outing in a dramatic final clash with France, however, it’s hard to ignore the 24-year-old’s parallels with a highly successful prior signing in Gini Wijnaldum.

From acting as a link-up man in the midfield to perfectly shielding the ball in order to retain possession, the former Seagulls star showed off a number of traits our midfield has greatly missed on the biggest stage in world football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @fifaworldcup_es: