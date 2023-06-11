Ex-Red believes it’s ‘nailed on’ that Liverpool will receive offers for 30-goal forward this summer

Robbie Fowler believes PSG ‘are nailed on’ to try and sign Mo Salah this summer.

The Liverpool star, who registered 30 goals and 16 assists this term (across all competitions), is now the only remaining figure from the Reds’ famous front three following the recent departure of Bobby Firmino.

There are no reports linking the Egyptian King with a move away from L4, especially given the fact that he only signed a new big-money deal at the club last summer, but ex-Red Fowler wouldn’t be surprised to see clubs coming in for our No. 11.

“For a few months now I’ve thought he could be a wanted man,” he told the Sunday Mirror (via The Boot Room).

“It wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if both Madrid and PSG come in for him.

“In fact, the French club are nailed on in my opinion to try and buy him.”

Despite a pretty dismal campaign for Liverpool Salah can still be happy with the numbers he produced.

Our failure to qualify for the Champions League and pick up more silverware means he’ll now be hungrier than ever to achieve success with his teammates next season.

PSG may be able to offer the former AS Roma man big wages, even more than his £350,000 a week at Anfield (Mirror), we can’t see him leaving Merseyside anytime soon.

He loves the club and that’s why we can’t wait to see him pick up more trophies in the coming years.

