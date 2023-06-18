Ex-Red explains why Trent Alexander-Arnold will ‘flourish’ in midfield after impressive England display

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘bravery’ is one of the main reasons why he’ll flourish as a midfielder for both club and country.

That’s the view of Danny Murphy who was impressed with how the 24-year-old performed on Friday night as he helped England to a 4-0 defeat of Malta.

The Liverpool star ran the show for Jurgen Klopp’s side during the final weeks of the season after taking up a new inverted role and Murphy believes our German tactician will continue to deploy our No. 66 in the new role next term.

“Not only does Trent Alexander-Arnold have the ability to play in midfield, he looks like he wants to,” wrote Murphy in his Daily Mail column (via Planet Football).

“Body language is important for a footballer and he had a spring in his step against Malta. It might have even been a relief to try out another position when his defensive play at right-back has come under such scrutiny.

“For all Trent’s obvious technical abilities, I’d say as a former midfielder one of the key reasons he can flourish there is his bravery.

“He is fearless on the ball, prepared to take risks with his passing and crossing in order to be creative.

“He doesn’t mind failure and that suits him as a game-changer because there aren’t too many who have the self-belief to try to make an impact, knowing that not every action will work out perfectly.

“My hunch is that Jurgen Klopp will still start him next season as a defender who steps into midfield when Liverpool are on the ball but the England dynamic is a bit different.

“If Trent wants an international career, he probably has a better chance dovetailing in midfield with Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham rather than competing against Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier at right-back.”

Alexander-Arnold’s skillset looks ideally suited to a central midfield role.

He’s still a quality full-back but with the question marks that remain regarding his defensive ability it makes sense to have him a little further upfield where he can have a heavier influence on the game in an attacking sense.

His passing and crossing ability is up there with the best in the Premier League, if not in Europe, and it’s clear that Liverpool’s upturn in form during the final few weeks of the season was as a result of the Scouser moving into his new role.

With England boss Gareth Southgate having so many options at right back we agree with Murphy’s suggestion that Trent’s international future lies in midfield.

With Liverpool, though, Klopp may continue to deploy him at full-back when we’re defending but let him run the show in the middle of the park when we’re in possession.

