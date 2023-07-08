(Video) Levi Colwill let’s massive transfer hint slip amidst Liverpool rumours

Liverpool supporters are hoping for some defensive reinforcement this summer, one man that has been heavily linked with the Reds is Levi Colwill and it appears that he’s given a hint as to where he will be playing next season.

Following England Under-21s Euros victory over Spain, the defender took to Instagram Live to share the celebratory scenes and he spoke with Chelsea teammate Noni Madueke.

During the video, the winger said: “Listen, we’re both coming back [to Chelsea], he is as well! I will make sure he comes back!”.

It’s safe to say that the former Brighton loanee looked rather uncomfortable, so you can either take it from his teammate that the move to Anfield is off – or the fact that the centre-back was so uncomfortable could mean that he isn’t sure his future lies at Stamford Bridge.

Nothing is sorted yet but this video can surely be used as a blow to our current chances of capturing the signature of a talented young player, for now.

You can watch the video of Colwill and Madueke via @levicolwill on Instagram (or @_yj144 on Twitter):

NONIIII❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MfGJp74eac — Ornstien is better than Fabrizio (@_yj144) July 8, 2023

