‘Unfortunately…’ – Neil Jones downplays Liverpool’s chances of signing ‘brilliant’ midfielder

Neil Jones has downplayed Liverpool’s chances of signing Federico Valverde this summer ‘unless something massive’ occurs.

The midfielder has been linked with a potential move to Anfield, with some reports of a £77m bid being made to the LaLiga club, although it’s understood that his preference is to remain in the Spanish capital rather than unsettling his young family (90min).

Los Blancos are also believed to be adamant that they’ve no intention of selling the 24-year-old, who has an eye-watering €1bn (£854.5m) release clause in his current contract (90min).

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop’s Substack, Jones voiced his appreciation for Valverde as a player but conceded that he can’t see the Uruguayan coming to Liverpool this summer.

The journalist said: “If they don’t appreciate him then Liverpool aren’t doing their job properly, are they? I don’t think there’s any chance Liverpool are going to sign Federico Valverde, unless something massive was to happen in terms of five or six players leaving the club for £200m.

“He’s a brilliant player, been huge for Real Madrid. I think he was probably their best player in the Champions League final against Liverpool; he was one of their key players in that run to the final.

“I’d be amazed if Real Madrid were prepared to let him go at this stage, like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, like the younger lads who play in the forward areas in Vinicius Jr and Rodrigo. I think Real Madrid are building a future that involves Valverde.

“It would be a nice one to dream about from a Liverpool perspective, and if you offered Liverpool the chance and said ‘Federico Valverde’s out of work and he fancies playing for you’, I think the club would jump at it. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

We very much agree with Jones here – Valverde would be an incredible player for Liverpool to sign, but it’s near impossible to envisage a scenario whereby Real Madrid would happily let him go this summer.

Looking back to that Champions League final in Paris last year, the Uruguayan was indeed to the fore for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in their 1-0 triumph.

As per Sofascore, he landed one shot on target, completed three dribbles, played one key pass and created one ‘big chance’, while also excelling off the ball by winning six duels and making one interception.

It was a performance which showed his propensity to perform on the biggest stage, something he’s done with regularity by surpassing 200 appearances for Real Madrid despite not turning 25 until later this month (Transfermarkt).

Like Jones has said, Liverpool would surely jump at the chance to sign Valverde if he were offered to them and if he wanted the move, but neither of those seems likely to occur any time soon.

Instead, the focus for Jorg Schmadtke is set to be trained on midfield transfer targets who’d be more realistically attainable.

