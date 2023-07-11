Liverpool keen on move for in-demand European prodigy; he’s eager to leave current club – report

Liverpool are reportedly among several European clubs who are keen on snapping up a prodigious young talent from the continent.

Spanish news outlet Sport reported that the Reds are joined by Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Ajax, Chelsea and Arsenal in taking an interest in Kebir Ali Canpolat of Eintracht Frankfurt.

A Turkey under-17 international, the 16-year-old winger is seemingly determined to leave his current club as he feels he has little chance of breaking into the first team at Deutsche Bank Park.

Predominantly a right-sided attacker, Canpolat has caught the eye after a magnificent 2022/23 season with Eintracht Frankfurt’s under-17 side, scoring 11 goals in 14 league games at that age group and setting up eight more (Transfermarkt).

He’s also capable of lining up centrally as an out-and-out striker, a number 10 or a more conventional midfielder (Transfermarkt), so he’d offer tremendous flexibility to any coach working with him.

Whether he feels Liverpool could offer him the first-team passageway he believes is out of reach in Germany is unclear, although any realistic chance of a senior breakthrough at Anfield would probably be at least a couple of years away if he were to come to Merseyside.

Having only played at underage level (Transfermarkt), he’d link up with the Reds’ academy teams first and strive to make the best possible impression there before ideally getting the call from Jurgen Klopp further down the line.

It’d very much be a signing for the future rather than the here-and-now, but Canpolat’s fine scoring return and wide gamut of prospective suitors clearly shows his vast potential.

Liverpool could potentially prey on his apparent desire to leave Frankfurt if they’re intent on fending off the strong competition for his signature.

