‘One of the most important factors’ – Szoboszlai’s agent explains key reason why Hungarian opted for Liverpool switch

Dominik Szoboszlai’s agent has explained one of the main reasons why the Hungary international opted to join Liverpool from RB Leipzig this summer.

The 22-year-old made the switch from Bundesliga to Premier League earlier this month after Jurgen Klopp’s side activated his £60m release clause.

The dynamic midfielder instantly strengthens the German tactician’s starting XI and under the former Borussia Dortmund boss our new No. 8 and his entourage believe he can take his game to the next level.

“The coach is always important, perhaps one of the most important factors; it has been important before and it still is, but not from a personal point of view,” Matyas Esterhazy, the midfielder’s agent, told Sport TV (as quoted by Liverpool Echo).

“Much more from the point of view of philosophy, what he represents, what he believes about football, how he assembles his team, what kind of football he wants to play, what style of players are his main players. These tell us that Jurgen Klopp is an ideal professional for Dominik.”

READ MORE: ‘Agreement is done’ – Romano provides interesting Fabinho update with Liverpool still ‘very cautious’

It’s clear from the successful teams that Klopp has built during his managerial career that he’s a sensational man manager.

He makes players feel comfortable and allows them to play to their strengths and we’re hoping he can do exactly that for Szoboszlai at Liverpool.

The former RB Salzburg man enjoyed a brilliant campaign last term – registering 10 goals and 13 assists and there’s no doubt that he’s the type of player that the Reds were missing last season.

The energy and dynamism he offers is extremely exciting and we’ll certainly benefit from having a midfielder who can get his name on the scoresheet.

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️