Talks in progress: 26 y/o ‘monster’ could soon become Liverpool’s next departure – journalist

In a summer which has seen numerous long-serving players depart Liverpool, there could potentially be another name added to that list in the near future.

Journalist Rudy Galetti took to Twitter to share the news that Leeds are in ‘advanced talks’ with the Reds over a possible swoop for Nathaniel Phillips, who’s been linked with the Championship club throughout the summer.

The Whites could land the 26-year-old for around £10m including add-ons as they seek to replace Max Wober after his loan move to the Bundesliga.

Galetti posted: “Advanced talks between #LeedsUTD and #Liverpool for Nat #Phillips. The parties are discussing some details about the proposal set at ~£10m add-ons included. The CB has been targeted by Leeds as one of the ideal profiles to replace #Wober, now on loan at #Gladbach.”

Having played no part in Liverpool’s pre-season programme up to now, it seems crystal clear that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t see Phillips as part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

That’s despite the German previously hailing the defender as a ‘monster’ in the air – as well as ‘brilliant’, ‘ smart’ and ‘intelligent’ (Match of the Day, via Leeds Live) – when the 26-year-old stepped up commendably to plug a centre-back injury crisis.

The Bolton native will always have the gratitude of Reds fans for how he helped to ensure a third-place finish in 2020/21 which for a long time had seemed implausible, but his exclusion from the pre-season squad will have left him under no illusions as to his peripheral status at Anfield.

The £10m that Liverpool might bank from selling Phillips could be put towards a potential move for Romeo Lavia, making up the shortfall which exists between Southampton’s valuation of the 19-year-old and LFC’s most recent offer.

Daniel Farke will likely be even keener to get a defender through the door at Leeds after they had to come from two goals down to salvage a point against Cardiff in their Championship opener today; and with talks now at an ‘advanced’ stage, we could soon see the 26-year-old moving to Elland Road.

If he goes, he’ll leave Anfield with our eternal thanks for his efforts in securing Champions League football two years ago.

🚨🗣️ Advanced talks between #LeedsUTD and #Liverpool for Nat #Phillips. 💰 The parties are discussing some details about the proposal set at ~£10m add-ons included. 🎯 The 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 CB has been targeted by Leeds as one of the ideal profiles to replace #Wober, now on loan at #Gladbach. pic.twitter.com/ygkqeZE0iB — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 6, 2023

