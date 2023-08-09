(Video) Liverpool announce new club partnership providing AI technology to the club

Liverpool fans are desperate to see a new signing announced but instead it’s a club partnership that has been shared on social media, in the countdown to the new season.

As announced on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Liverpool FC has announced a new long-term partnership with Google Pixel to become the club’s official mobile phone partner and will use AI-powered technology to bring Reds fans even closer to the game they love’.

READ MORE: Szoboszlai on the three-day whirlwind deal that ended with him becoming a Liverpool player

There was also a video that was shared on X, that featured the likes of Darwin Nunez, Jurgen Klopp, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold and showcased what the partnership could entail.

It’s great to see more revenue and exposure for the club but we all need to see this money spent on a few more signing in the coming days and weeks.

You can view the Google video via @LFC on Twitter:

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones