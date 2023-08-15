Neil Jones names €30m midfield target Liverpool could sign from Serie A

With the transfer window rapidly approaching its close and Liverpool still on the hunt for a new midfielder, there’s no doubt going to be a host of names linked with a move to the club.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, Neil Jones said: ‘I wouldn’t be entirely against Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina but I wouldn’t have him down as my long-term solution in that regard’.

It’s certainly not the first time that we’ve heard the name of the Moroccan international when it comes to a possible Anfield transfer but it’s been some time since he was last linked.

It was planned during the World Cup that our representatives would meet with Sofyan Amrabat’s to discuss a possible transfer, due to his high level of performance in Qatar.

These were though scrapped due to our change in priority to players like Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez but seeing as both these men have now joined other clubs – we could re-ignite our interest.

It was reported in our our exclusive interview with Foot Mercato’s Аnas Bakhkhar that his parent club would ‘want €30 or 40 million minimum to open talks with the player’, which we all know that the Reds have at our disposal at present.

The 26-year-old is at the top end of the age bracket we’d be likely to see brought into the club this summer but as is reported above, this is probably only going to be a short-term fix to our midfield concerns.

At this point though, we probably would accept a stop-gap player but the Fiorentina star did impress for his nation on the biggest stage of all – so we could strike lucky.

