‘Said this all summer’ – Transfer journo now claims Liverpool target ‘wants out’ amid Anfield interest

Ryan Gravenberch could be the man to keep an eye on as far as Liverpool’s midfield exploits are concerned in the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Graeme Bailey now claims that the linked Dutchman (Ben Jacobs) probably ‘wants out’ of the Allianz Arena amid clear vacancies in the Reds’ midfield department.

“I do think they need this holding midfielder in there,” the journalist spoke on the Talking Transfers Podcast (via The Boot Room).

“The one I think to keep an eye on guys, I’ve said this all summer, I think Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

“I think they might even do two, but I think Gravenberch could be one of them.

“He was waiting to see how the season goes with Bayern. I think he wants out.

“I think he knows there’s a role he can play at Liverpool, so I’d keep an eye on him, I’m still hearing his name quite a lot.”

The Merseysiders have recently failed in moves for both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, with a late rush for the former appearing to play some part in compromising their standing with the latter.

Whilst a phenomenally talented footballer who we’d gladly welcome at L4, we have to question how exactly the Bayern Munich star solves our number six crisis.

Liverpool’s need for an out-and-out destroyer above all else before the window draws to a close couldn’t be clearer – as was proved to a large extent by the end-to-end nature of our 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

One has to imagine, too, that the talents of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will be somewhat shackled the longer we go on without landing a quality option to replace Fabinho.

Gravenberch later, perhaps, if the funds allow for it, but not as a priority option.

