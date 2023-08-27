Fabrizio Romano unveils Liverpool transfer plan five days ahead of window closing

Liverpool have not yet given up hope of further signings being secured in the remaining time left in the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit continues to scour the market for ‘a good option and a good deal’, with one yet to be forthcoming.

“The plan for the final week of the transfer window is to look for opportunities,” the Guardian reporter shared exclusively with CaughtOffside.

“Liverpool are still working to find a good option and a good deal in the final days. Nothing is clear in terms of names yet but the internal discussions are ongoing over potential signings.

“The club would like to sign another midfielder and a new centre-back, but it depends on the opportunities.”

Ryan Gravenberch has been heavily linked of late, whilst there could still be hope of a move for Cheick Doucoure according to one report coming from Football Insider.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

With the warning signs already showing two games into the season following Ibrahima Konate’s muscle concern – after the Frenchman was overtasked in the aftermath of Alexis Mac Allister’s red card – one would have imagined the club would be keen to solve this area.

READ MORE: Liverpool not deterred by top target’s price-tag; £60k-p/w player wants Anfield transfer – report

READ MORE: Mo Salah now reportedly set for Saudi medical amid claims Newcastle is his last LFC game

It’s hard not to be whisked back to the horrors of the 2020/21 season in which we likewise failed to properly address limited, injury-prone options in the backline on the proviso that those very same options would be enough to get us through the campaign.

Klopp has spoken previously about needing a bit of luck with injuries, and while that much is true, it seems a little masochistic on our part to go into yet another campaign without appropriate cover.

Certainly, if we have any intention of committing to the box-four system, we may have to forget our plans of signing a left-sided defender to ensure we have a player genuinely capable of performing Konate’s two-man job.

#Ep87 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay & Tobi Altschäffl🎙️