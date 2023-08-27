(Video) Virgil van Dijk receives contentious red card against Newcastle

Liverpool have had a nightmare first half at St. James’ Park as they trail Eddie Howe’s side 1-0 and are down to ten men after Virgil van Dijk’s contentious red card.

The Dutchman was adjudged to have fouled Aleksander Isak as the Swede ran towards goal however replays appear to show our No. 4 made minimal contact with the striker and a lot of contact with the ball.

The incident will have been reviewed by VAR Stuart Attwell but he was happy to stick with on-field referee John Brook’s decision.

The decision has divided the opinion of many with Jamie Carragher in the Sky Sports studio questioning whether it was a clear denial of a goal scoring opportunity while fellow pundits Andros Townsend was on the fence and Shay Given agreed with the dismissal.

Check the incident below via @LFCTransferRoom on Twitter (via Canal):