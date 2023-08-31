David Ornstein drops major Ryan Gravenberch update which’ll have Liverpool fans rejoicing

David Ornstein has shared a major update on Ryan Gravenberch which’ll be music to the ears of everyone associated with Liverpool FC.

The Athletic journalist has reported that an agreement has been reached with Bayern Munich to sign the midfielder for a fixed fee of €40m (£34.3m), with the 21-year-old set to fly into England tonight and undergo a medical tomorrow.

The Dutchman is expected to sign a long-term contract at Anfield, little more than a year after leaving Ajax for the Bundesliga champions.

Sharing his article via social media, Ornstein posted: “Liverpool have reached agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch. Fixed fee €40m. Netherlands international to join on long-term contract. 21yo flying to Liverpool this evening before medical Friday.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have reached agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch. Fixed fee €40m. Netherlands international to join on long-term contract. 21yo flying to Liverpool this evening before medical Friday @TheAthleticFC #LFC #FCBayern https://t.co/rQY3s7OHiz — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2023

With this huge news coming from one of the most reliable journalists in the business, Liverpool fans can now start to feel very excited about the prospect of a fourth midfield signing being completed this summer, on top of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Getting the 21-year-old through the door would also be the second addition made since the sudden exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League roughly a month ago.

Furthermore, with Manchester United having also been strongly linked with Gravenberch (Sky Sports), it’ll satisfy Kopites all the more that they appear to have beaten their arch-rivals to the punch, with this transfer a statement of intent from the Merseyside giants.

It’d mark the second summer transfer deadline day in a row on which Liverpool have signed a midfielder, but this feels hugely different from the ill-fated knee-jerk loan acquisition of Arthur Melo 12 months ago.

The Dutchman’s arrival at Anfield would seem to complete the midfield rebuild for which many Reds fans had been hoping long before the end of last season, and it’d also build on the feel-good factor stemming from last weekend’s dramatic win over Newcastle.

After such a challenging 2023 so far, the mood music is finally starting to hit a soothing sound for everyone of an LFC persuasion.

