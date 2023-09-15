(Video) No LFC players allowed: Diogo Jota builds ultimate 5-a-side including three Man City players

Diogo Jota had his work cut out for him to name a five-a-side of players he’s played against (obviously, with no Liverpool teammates allowed to be included).

The Portuguese international initially struggled after naming Gianluigi Buffon in goal, before settling on an assortment of Manchester City players in the form of Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, and Braga’s Joao Moutinho to complete the set.

It’s a strong selection, in fairness, though we reckon a few of his former and current teammates at Anfield would have a case to break into the team had they been up for selection!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of That’s Football’s YouTube channel: