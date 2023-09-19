(Video) Goldbridge says Klopp did something ‘incredible’ that he’s received ‘no credit for’

Mark Goldbridge believes Jurgen Klopp doesn’t get enough credit for Liverpool’s ‘incredible’ midfield rebuild this summer.

The Merseysiders replaced outgoing midfielders Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to complete a total midfield revamp.

Notably, the German tactician has kept the Reds competitive around the top of the table (only two points behind a dominant Manchester City outfit).

No Caicedo, no problem for Klopp

There are examples of top midfielders across the league acclimatising quickly to their new surroundings, though that’s most certainly not a case in point with Moises Caicedo following his move to London.

Our new No.8 by remarkable contrast looks as if he’s been plying his trade under Klopp for several seasons and looks comfortable with most of the demands the 55-year-old has thrown at him.

It’s worth pointing out that we don’t expect our former target to continue struggling at Stamford Bridge for much of the campaign, given that his difficulties are likely linked to Chelsea’s overarching crisis on the pitch.

Still, it shouldn’t go unnoticed that, in the space of one window, our German tactician appears to have replaced one of the hardest-working, well-honoured midfields in world football.

You can catch the clip below courtesy of @NoContextMarkG (originating from the That’s Football YouTube channel):