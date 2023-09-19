Move over Mo! – Salah knocked off top spot of 10 most popular names on Liverpool shirts this year

Liverpool have revealed the list of the 10 most popular player names for printing on the back of shirts this year, with a new name at the top displacing the previous number one.

When the list from LFC Retail sales figures was last compiled in November 2022, Mo Salah was the leading choice of fans, followed by Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez (liverpoolfc.com).

However, as announced by the Reds’ official website, the latest ranking – based on sales through official club channels between 29 May and 10 September 2023 – shows that the Egyptian has been dislodged at the top by summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

The top 10 for that period reads as follows (squad number in brackets):

10. Andy Robertson (26)

9. Cody Gakpo (18)

8. Virgil van Dijk (4)

7. Alisson Becker (1)

6. Luis Diaz (7)

5. Darwin Nunez (9)

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold (66)

3. Alexis Mac Allister (10)

2. Mo Salah (11)

1. Dominik Szoboszlai (8)

It’s a ringing endorsement of Szoboszlai’s impact at Liverpool that, less than three months on from joining the club from RB Leipzig, he’s already become the most popular choice among fans getting a name on the back of their shirts.

The Hungarian has become an instant favourite at Anfield thanks to his relentless running, in-game intelligence and brilliant technique, with Neil Jones already tipping him as a future member of Jurgen Klopp’s five-player leadership group.

For the 22-year-old to so quickly displace a club icon like Salah – the Reds’ fifth-highest scorer of all time – is one of the most telling illustrations of how much the supporters have taken to him.

We’d hazard a guess that official Liverpool retail outlets would never have had such a high demand for the letter Z as they’ve had since July, and based on Szoboszlai’s first few performances for LFC, expect to see his name even more frequently among the four stands at Anfield as the months progress!

