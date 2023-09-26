(Video) Liverpool fans will love the way that Van Dijk dealt with Antonio duel

Virgil van Dijk is famed for being as calm as you like in the most stressful of situations and this was once again on show when he came up against Michail Antonio in our most recent match.

With the ball lumped long by Edson Alvarez, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for the West Ham striker to use his strength and attempt to bully our captain off the ball.

Instead, he ended up in a pile on the floor and the Dutchman came out the easy winner – lesson to everyone that you don’t mess with our No.4!

You can watch the footage of Van Dijk and Antonio courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @micheal_lfc on TikTok and @KelleherSave on X):

