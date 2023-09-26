Ex-Manchester City man urges Liverpool to keep playing Curtis Jones

Liverpool have a fantastic squad of players and Curtis Jones was not necessarily someone who looked like he was able to break into our first-team this time last year but now things have changed.

Speaking with LiveScore, Joleon Lescott said: ‘Liverpool’s midfield has had a serious revamp this season but Curtis Jones is showing himself worthy of a regular place in it.

‘Curtis is someone I worked closely with at the European Under-21 Championship over the summer and I knew he was ready to shine if given a proper chance.

‘Too often, we see big teams look to the transfer market for experienced additions when they have homegrown talent right under their nose.

‘If Jurgen Klopp keeps giving Curtis the opportunities, he’s only going to go one way and I can see him thriving for many years to come at Anfield’.

It’s a glowing report about our No.17 and it’s great to see that his performances are now gaining plaudits from those away from Anfield, as his standing in the game continues to grow.

At 22-years-old, the midfielder is not a young player trying to make his way in the game any more and he’s taken a big step up in showing everyone that he deserves a place in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Performances in the final 10 games of last season have carried into this one and now there are few surprised to see his name in the starting line-up, even when it’s alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Let’s hope that this is still just a springboard to what can be achieved in the England Under-21 international’s career, as we look to save millions by growing our own talent.

The fact that he’s Scouse is just the icing on the cake for what has been some brilliant management of a player from a child in the academy into the man he is today in a red shirt.

