(Video) What Curtis Jones did as captain that Henderson and Van Dijk didn’t before him

Curtis Jones was handed the armband by Jurgen Klopp for our Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City and he immediately ensured that he made his mark on the team, before the game even kicked off.

READ MORE: (Video) Harvey Elliott’s reaction to the final whistle against Leicester City will have Liverpool fans confused

As ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ rang out around Anfield, the Scouser beckoned his teammates towards him and initiated a huddle in the middle of his own half.

This is not something that we saw Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, James Milner or Trent Alexander-Arnold do before and it’s a great insight into how seriously the 22-year-old took his role.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Let’s hope he has plenty more opportunities to be our skipper in the future and that he can go on to be a long-serving member of his team.

You can watch the footage of the huddle (from 3:00) courtesy of LFC TV GO (or via @vana1271614 on X):

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…