(Video) Szoboszlai’s wondergoal v Leicester has had memorable Gerrard commentary dubbed over it

Between their shared Liverpool shirt number and position, and their knack for outside-the-box wondergoals, the comparisons between Dominik Szoboszlai and Steven Gerrard appear to be gaining momentum by the day.

The Hungarian produced a stunning strike from distance in the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, a moment which led many to evoke memories of a man who previously wore 8 on his back at Anfield.

The connection has grown even firmer after a video emerged online showing the footage of the 22-year-old’s goal against the Foxes with commentary from one of our former captain’s most famous goals dubbed over it.

That, of course, was Gerrard’s crucial strike against Olympiacos in front of the Kop in the Champions League in 2004/05, with Martin Tyler screaming the midfielder’s name and Andy Gray then bellowing “Ohhh you beauty! What a hit son, what a hit!”

Those two world-class goals have now been brilliantly united in a clip which is doing the rounds on social media.

You can view the Szoboszlai goal (from Viaplay Sports’ coverage) with Gerrard audio below, via @Stobbzy on Twitter/X: