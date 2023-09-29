‘Will snatch it’ – Chris Sutton offers his score prediction for Liverpool’s clash with Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs

Chris Sutton has offered his score prediction for Liverpool’s clash with Spurs.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have taken 16 points from a possible 18 in the Premier League this term, travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium fresh off the back of a 3-1 League Cup defeat of Leicester at Anfield.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been praised for their attacking style of play this term but Sutton has tipped the visitors to earn a 3-2 victory in north London.

“You’ve probably noticed I’ve always been a fan of Ange Postecoglou, but he has been absolutely phenomenal since he arrived at Spurs,” Sutton told BBC Sport. “I love the way he sticks to his guns with the way his teams play. It was the same against Arsenal last weekend, and they will go for it in this game too.

“I could make a case for either team to win it, but I just have a feeling Liverpool will snatch it. What I know for certain is that there will be plenty of goals.

“Tottenham will definitely cause Liverpool some problems and it’s great to see Son Heung-min back on top form, but the same will apply when Jurgen Klopp’s side attack, and Reds striker Darwin Nunez looks really dangerous at the moment.

“We’ve already seen Liverpool win at Newcastle with 10 men this season and their forward line is capable of scoring against anyone, even when they are not playing well, and they have got some goals in midfield from Dominik Szoboszlai too.

“I remember Mark Chapman claiming on the Monday Night Club a few weeks ago that Szoboszlai’s size-seven feet mean he hits the ball with a different trajectory.

“If that’s the case then it’s working, as we saw from his terrific goal against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“Spurs 2-3 Liverpool.”

James Maddison and Son Heung-min are bound to cause us problems tomorrow so we need our defensive players to be on their A game.

We also need our creative players to be at their best as well as Spurs are yet to taste defeat in the league this term and will be eager to continue their impressive start.

We’ve showed on numerous occasions already this term that we have the ability to bounce back when conceding first but getting the first goal could be imperative tomorrow.

It’ll be interesting to see what starting XI Klopp selects in the capital

