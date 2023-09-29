(Video) Liverpool supporter creates new Dominik Szoboszlai song to the tune of 1970s classic

Dominik Szoboszlai is already a huge favourite at Anfield after hitting the ground running following his summer move from RB Leipzig.

The Hungary international scored an absolute screamer on Wednesday night as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 3-1 in the League Cup and it’s therefore no surprise to see that Reds fans are trying their best to reward the midfielder with a new song.

Numerous ideas have circled round on social media but the latest attempt may very well be the best one yet.

Liverpool fan and X user @jack_gilly uploaded a video of him playing the guitar and singing the new song for our No. 8 which goes along to the tune of the classic 1970s hit ‘American Pie’ by Don McLean.

The video is gaining decent traction on social media and it’ll be interesting to see if this takes off amongst match-going Reds in the coming weeks!

Check the new tune below: