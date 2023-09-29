‘It’s crazy’ – Gravenberch names the one Liverpool teammate who has surprised him most

Following his summer move from Bayern Munich Ryan Gravenberch has named the Liverpool player that has surprised him most.

The Dutchman started his second game for the Reds on Wednesday as Leicester City were defeated 3-1 at Anfield in the League Cup and the dynamic midfielder impressed once again with a lively performance in the middle of the park.

It was another summer signing that stole the limelight, however, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a stunning goal to put Jurgen Klopp’s side 2-1 up and it’s the Hungarian who has blown Gravenberch away in recent weeks.

“It’s Dom Szoboszlai, because of his shot,” our new No. 38 told Reddit on behalf of Sky Sports when asked which of his new teammates have surprised him most since joining the club. “You saw it (against Leicester). It’s crazy.

“Sometimes we shoot after training and it’s like ‘one, two, three’… they all go in. I think it’s Dom (who has surprised me the most) with his shot.”

It’s fair to say that Gravenberch is not the only person who has been blown away by the Hungary international since he joined the club.

The £60m man looks like the real deal at the moment with his ability to create chances and score goals while helping those around him shine also.

It looks like Klopp and Co. have once again pulled off a superb coup in the transfer market by bringing in the former RB Leipzig man and we can’t wait to see him continue to shine in the coming weeks and months.

Tomorrow’s clash with Spurs in north London is our toughest test of the season so far so let’s hope the lads can step up and put on a show once again!

